$12.53

$0

(0%)

24h low

$12.18

24h high

$12.84

VS
USD
BTC

The live Official Trump price today is $12.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $544.78M. The table above accurately updates our TRUMP price in real time. The price of TRUMP is down -0.77% since last hour, down -1.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.53B. TRUMP has a circulating supply of 200.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TRUMP.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.51B

-1.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#53

24H Volume

$ 544.78M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

