MAGA: Fight for TrumpTRUMPCOIN
Live MAGA: Fight for Trump price updates and the latest MAGA: Fight for Trump news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00643
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.009
The live MAGA: Fight for Trump price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.38M. The table above accurately updates our TRUMPCOIN price in real time. The price of TRUMPCOIN is down -13.63% since last hour, down -8.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.43M. TRUMPCOIN has a circulating supply of 999.68M coins and a max supply of 999.68M TRUMPCOIN.
MAGA: Fight for Trump Stats
What is the market cap of MAGA: Fight for Trump?
The current market cap of MAGA: Fight for Trump is $6.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MAGA: Fight for Trump?
Currently, 214.18M of TRUMPCOIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.42%.
What is the current price of MAGA: Fight for Trump?
The price of 1 MAGA: Fight for Trump currently costs $0.006.
How many MAGA: Fight for Trump are there?
The current circulating supply of MAGA: Fight for Trump is 999.68M. This is the total amount of TRUMPCOIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MAGA: Fight for Trump?
MAGA: Fight for Trump (TRUMPCOIN) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.66M
-8.42 %
#1732
$ 1.38M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/