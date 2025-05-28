TRON is a multi-purpose smart contract platform that enables the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (dApps). It features a delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, a system that offers an increase in performance while relinquishing true decentralization and censorship resistance. Tron is the brainchild of notorious crypto celebrity Justin Sun, who through Tron also acquired the peer-to-peer file-sharing network BitTorrent in 2018 and launched the BitTorrent Token (BTT) a few months later.