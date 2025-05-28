tuna

TunachainTUNA

Live Tunachain price updates and the latest Tunachain news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.156

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.16

24h high

$0.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live Tunachain price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $80.60K. The table above accurately updates our TUNA price in real time. The price of TUNA is down -8.45% since last hour, down -6.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.66M. TUNA has a circulating supply of 31.41M coins and a max supply of 210.00M TUNA.

Tunachain Stats

What is the market cap of Tunachain?

The current market cap of Tunachain is $5.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tunachain?

Currently, 518.20K of TUNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $80.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.49%.

What is the current price of Tunachain?

The price of 1 Tunachain currently costs $0.16.

How many Tunachain are there?

The current circulating supply of Tunachain is 31.41M. This is the total amount of TUNA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tunachain?

Tunachain (TUNA) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.35M

-6.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 80.60K

Circulating Supply

31,000,000

latest Tunachain news