The Trust Wallet mobile app is a multi-currency crypto wallet that gives users access to a wide range of digital assets, and has a built-in DEX (for android users). Trust Wallet joined the Binance ecosystem in 2018 and is now the official crypto wallet of Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a utility and governance token, native to the Trust Wallet and available on both the BEP-2 (Binance Chain) and BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain) standards. Trust Wallet’s core modules are open-source and available for any developer to build on. The digital wallet mobile app has fiat on-boarding, allowing users to purchase crypto with credit cards. Trust Wallet has integrated with other DEXs such as Pancake Swap, Uniswap or Binance DEX so that users can buy, hold, and exchange their crypto-assets using a single interface. Trust Wallet supports buying, exchanging, and staking 160,000 crypto assets on 40 blockchains. The project’s overarching goal is to become the interface to all crypto by making it easier for users to access crypto services like dapps.