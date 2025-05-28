txc

$1.02

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.01

24h high

$1.03

The live TEXITcoin price today is $1.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.81K. The table above accurately updates our TXC price in real time. The price of TXC is up 0.06% since last hour, down -0.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.30M. TXC has a circulating supply of 41.31M coins and a max supply of 41.31M TXC.

TEXITcoin Stats

What is the market cap of TEXITcoin?

The current market cap of TEXITcoin is $42.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TEXITcoin?

Currently, 51.57K of TXC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.81K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.27%.

What is the current price of TEXITcoin?

The price of 1 TEXITcoin currently costs $1.02.

How many TEXITcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of TEXITcoin is 41.31M. This is the total amount of TXC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TEXITcoin?

TEXITcoin (TXC) currently ranks 798 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 42.30M

-0.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#798

24H Volume

$ 52.81K

Circulating Supply

41,000,000

