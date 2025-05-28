type

$1.05

The live TypeAI price today is $1.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $453.46K. The table above accurately updates our TYPE price in real time. The price of TYPE is up 6.20% since last hour, up 39.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.49M. TYPE has a circulating supply of 9.50M coins and a max supply of 10.00M TYPE.

TypeAI Stats

What is the market cap of TypeAI?

The current market cap of TypeAI is $11.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TypeAI?

Currently, 432.28K of TYPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $453.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 39.14%.

What is the current price of TypeAI?

The price of 1 TypeAI currently costs $1.05.

How many TypeAI are there?

The current circulating supply of TypeAI is 9.50M. This is the total amount of TYPE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TypeAI?

TypeAI (TYPE) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.43M

39.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1704

24H Volume

$ 453.46K

Circulating Supply

9,500,000

