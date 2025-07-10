u

$0.0000207

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00001

24h high

$0.00003

The live Unidef price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $385.75. The table above accurately updates our U price in real time. The price of U is down -37.25% since last hour, down -36.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.40M. U has a circulating supply of 172.26B coins and a max supply of 792.00B U.

Unidef Stats

What is the market cap of Unidef?

The current market cap of Unidef is $5.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unidef?

Currently, 18.63M of U were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $385.75 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -36.75%.

What is the current price of Unidef?

The price of 1 Unidef currently costs $0.00002.

How many Unidef are there?

The current circulating supply of Unidef is 172.26B. This is the total amount of U that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unidef?

Unidef (U) currently ranks 1696 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.67M

-36.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1696

24H Volume

$ 385.75

Circulating Supply

170,000,000,000

