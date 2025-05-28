U2U NetworkU2U
Live U2U Network price updates and the latest U2U Network news.
$0.00453
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.005
The live U2U Network price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $559.26K. The table above accurately updates our U2U price in real time. The price of U2U is up 0.14% since last hour, up 7.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.43M. U2U has a circulating supply of 2.38B coins and a max supply of 9.15B U2U.
U2U Network Stats
What is the market cap of U2U Network?
The current market cap of U2U Network is $10.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of U2U Network?
Currently, 123.50M of U2U were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $559.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.28%.
What is the current price of U2U Network?
The price of 1 U2U Network currently costs $0.005.
How many U2U Network are there?
The current circulating supply of U2U Network is 2.38B. This is the total amount of U2U that is available.
What is the relative popularity of U2U Network?
U2U Network (U2U) currently ranks 1606 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.76M
7.28 %
#1606
$ 559.26K
2,400,000,000
