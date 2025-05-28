uai

AIMERICAUAI

Live AIMERICA price updates and the latest AIMERICA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0106

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live AIMERICA price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $427.90K. The table above accurately updates our UAI price in real time. The price of UAI is up 3.89% since last hour, up 6.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.61M. UAI has a circulating supply of 998.48M coins and a max supply of 998.48M UAI.

AIMERICA Stats

What is the market cap of AIMERICA?

The current market cap of AIMERICA is $10.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AIMERICA?

Currently, 40.28M of UAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $427.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.43%.

What is the current price of AIMERICA?

The price of 1 AIMERICA currently costs $0.01.

How many AIMERICA are there?

The current circulating supply of AIMERICA is 998.48M. This is the total amount of UAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AIMERICA?

AIMERICA (UAI) currently ranks 1720 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.61M

6.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#1720

24H Volume

$ 427.90K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest AIMERICA news