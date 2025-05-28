uazuki

$0.0248

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

The live FP μAzuki price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.42K. The table above accurately updates our UAZUKI price in real time. The price of UAZUKI is % since last hour, down -1.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.24M. UAZUKI has a circulating supply of 211.00M coins and a max supply of 211.00M UAZUKI.

FP μAzuki Stats

What is the market cap of FP μAzuki?

The current market cap of FP μAzuki is $5.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FP μAzuki?

Currently, 2.11M of UAZUKI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.42K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.28%.

What is the current price of FP μAzuki?

The price of 1 FP μAzuki currently costs $0.02.

How many FP μAzuki are there?

The current circulating supply of FP μAzuki is 211.00M. This is the total amount of UAZUKI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FP μAzuki?

FP μAzuki (UAZUKI) currently ranks 1690 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.24M

-1.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#1690

24H Volume

$ 52.42K

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

