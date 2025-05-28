ubayc

FP μBoredApeYachtClubUBAYC

Live FP μBoredApeYachtClub price updates and the latest FP μBoredApeYachtClub news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0476

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live FP μBoredApeYachtClub price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $455.26K. The table above accurately updates our UBAYC price in real time. The price of UBAYC is up 0.40% since last hour, down -0.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.95M. UBAYC has a circulating supply of 190.00M coins and a max supply of 83.00M UBAYC.

FP μBoredApeYachtClub Stats

What is the market cap of FP μBoredApeYachtClub?

The current market cap of FP μBoredApeYachtClub is $9.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FP μBoredApeYachtClub?

Currently, 9.57M of UBAYC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $455.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.53%.

What is the current price of FP μBoredApeYachtClub?

The price of 1 FP μBoredApeYachtClub currently costs $0.05.

How many FP μBoredApeYachtClub are there?

The current circulating supply of FP μBoredApeYachtClub is 190.00M. This is the total amount of UBAYC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FP μBoredApeYachtClub?

FP μBoredApeYachtClub (UBAYC) currently ranks 1538 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.04M

-0.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1538

24H Volume

$ 455.26K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

latest FP μBoredApeYachtClub news