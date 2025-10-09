ubsn

The live Silent Notary price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $250.44K. The table above accurately updates our UBSN price in real time. The price of UBSN is up 7.64% since last hour, up 7.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.32M. UBSN has a circulating supply of 159.64B coins and a max supply of 186.46B UBSN.

Silent Notary Stats

What is the market cap of Silent Notary?

The current market cap of Silent Notary is $2.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Silent Notary?

Currently, 14.06B of UBSN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $250.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.95%.

What is the current price of Silent Notary?

The price of 1 Silent Notary currently costs $0.00002.

How many Silent Notary are there?

The current circulating supply of Silent Notary is 159.64B. This is the total amount of UBSN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Silent Notary?

Silent Notary (UBSN) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.98M

7.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 250.44K

Circulating Supply

160,000,000,000

