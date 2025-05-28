Unibright develops enterprise solutions, invests in start-ups, builds process modeling tools and integration platforms and offers a 360° ecosystem around tokenized assets. The purpose of Unibright is to leverage the potential of Blockchain technology for real-world businesses. It will provide a unified framework for blockchain-based business integration. Basically, it will help companies to use blockchain technology for their business by reducing technical barriers, costs. It will help the businesses to visually design enterprise-level business workflow which will let companies generate and launch smart contracts without any coding skillset.