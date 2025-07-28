ubtc

Unit BitcoinUBTC

Live Unit Bitcoin price updates and the latest Unit Bitcoin news.

price

$118,562

$0

(0%)

24h low

$117,061.00

24h high

$119,159.00

The live Unit Bitcoin price today is $118,562.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.25M. The table above accurately updates our UBTC price in real time. The price of UBTC is down -0.17% since last hour, down -0.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.49T. UBTC has a circulating supply of 3.22K coins and a max supply of 21.00M UBTC.

Unit Bitcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Unit Bitcoin?

The current market cap of Unit Bitcoin is $382.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unit Bitcoin?

Currently, 103.33 of UBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.30%.

What is the current price of Unit Bitcoin?

The price of 1 Unit Bitcoin currently costs $118,562.00.

How many Unit Bitcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Unit Bitcoin is 3.22K. This is the total amount of UBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unit Bitcoin?

Unit Bitcoin (UBTC) currently ranks 225 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 382.40M

-0.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#225

24H Volume

$ 12.25M

Circulating Supply

3,200

