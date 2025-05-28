Utility CjournalUCJL
Live Utility Cjournal price updates and the latest Utility Cjournal news.
The live Utility Cjournal price today is $21.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $105.22K. The table above accurately updates our UCJL price in real time. The price of UCJL is down -4.86% since last hour, up 14.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.74B. UCJL has a circulating supply of 272.25K coins and a max supply of 1.00B UCJL.
Utility Cjournal Stats
What is the market cap of Utility Cjournal?
The current market cap of Utility Cjournal is $6.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Utility Cjournal?
Currently, 4.84K of UCJL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $105.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.55%.
What is the current price of Utility Cjournal?
The price of 1 Utility Cjournal currently costs $21.74.
How many Utility Cjournal are there?
The current circulating supply of Utility Cjournal is 272.25K. This is the total amount of UCJL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Utility Cjournal?
Utility Cjournal (UCJL) currently ranks 1694 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
