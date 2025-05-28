uds

$1.03

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.23

The live Undeads Games price today is $1.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.27M. The table above accurately updates our UDS price in real time. The price of UDS is down -0.14% since last hour, down -6.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $257.50M. UDS has a circulating supply of 72.12M coins and a max supply of 250.00M UDS.

Undeads Games Stats

What is the market cap of Undeads Games?

The current market cap of Undeads Games is $74.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Undeads Games?

Currently, 2.20M of UDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.89%.

What is the current price of Undeads Games?

The price of 1 Undeads Games currently costs $1.03.

How many Undeads Games are there?

The current circulating supply of Undeads Games is 72.12M. This is the total amount of UDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Undeads Games?

Undeads Games (UDS) currently ranks 596 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

