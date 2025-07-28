ufart

$1.13

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.13

24h high

$1.42

The live Unit Fartcoin price today is $1.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.10M. The table above accurately updates our UFART price in real time. The price of UFART is down -2.18% since last hour, down -17.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.13B. UFART has a circulating supply of 89.11M coins and a max supply of 1.00B UFART.

Unit Fartcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Unit Fartcoin?

The current market cap of Unit Fartcoin is $100.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unit Fartcoin?

Currently, 1.86M of UFART were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.00%.

What is the current price of Unit Fartcoin?

The price of 1 Unit Fartcoin currently costs $1.13.

How many Unit Fartcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Unit Fartcoin is 89.11M. This is the total amount of UFART that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unit Fartcoin?

Unit Fartcoin (UFART) currently ranks 503 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 100.63M

-17.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#503

24H Volume

$ 2.10M

Circulating Supply

89,000,000

