The live UFO Token price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.17K. The table above accurately updates our UFO price in real time. The price of UFO is down -1.35% since last hour, down -6.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.32M. UFO has a circulating supply of 918.28B coins and a max supply of 918.28B UFO.
UFO Token Stats
What is the market cap of UFO Token?
The current market cap of UFO Token is $18.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of UFO Token?
Currently, 660.04M of UFO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.17K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.49%.
What is the current price of UFO Token?
The price of 1 UFO Token currently costs $0.00002.
How many UFO Token are there?
The current circulating supply of UFO Token is 918.28B. This is the total amount of UFO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of UFO Token?
UFO Token (UFO) currently ranks 1224 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
