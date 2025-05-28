ugold

$3,046.81

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3,033.03

24h high

$3,047.60

VS
USD
BTC

The live UGOLD Inc. price today is $3,046.81 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.63M. The table above accurately updates our UGOLD price in real time. The price of UGOLD is up 0.16% since last hour, up 0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.80B. UGOLD has a circulating supply of 3.22M coins and a max supply of 3.22M UGOLD.

UGOLD Inc. Stats

What is the market cap of UGOLD Inc.?

The current market cap of UGOLD Inc. is $9.80B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of UGOLD Inc.?

Currently, 4.80K of UGOLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.63M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.22%.

What is the current price of UGOLD Inc.?

The price of 1 UGOLD Inc. currently costs $3,046.81.

How many UGOLD Inc. are there?

The current circulating supply of UGOLD Inc. is 3.22M. This is the total amount of UGOLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of UGOLD Inc.?

UGOLD Inc. (UGOLD) currently ranks 18 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.80B

0.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#18

24H Volume

$ 14.63M

Circulating Supply

3,200,000

