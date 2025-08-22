$0.0219 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.01 24h high $0.02

The live UIUI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 576.03K. The table above accurately updates our UI price in real time. The price of UI is up 67.35% since last hour, up 78.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 21.91M. UI has a circulating supply of 600.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B UI .