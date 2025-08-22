UIUIUI
Live UIUI price updates and the latest UIUI news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0219
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.02
The live UIUI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $576.03K. The table above accurately updates our UI price in real time. The price of UI is up 67.35% since last hour, up 78.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.91M. UI has a circulating supply of 600.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B UI.
UIUI Stats
What is the market cap of UIUI?
The current market cap of UIUI is $13.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of UIUI?
Currently, 26.29M of UI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $576.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 78.83%.
What is the current price of UIUI?
The price of 1 UIUI currently costs $0.02.
How many UIUI are there?
The current circulating supply of UIUI is 600.00M. This is the total amount of UI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of UIUI?
UIUI (UI) currently ranks 1610 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.52M
78.83 %
#1610
$ 576.03K
600,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.