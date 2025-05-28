uip

$0.000334

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0004

24h high

$0.0004

VS
USD
BTC

The live UnlimitedIP price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.49K. The table above accurately updates our UIP price in real time. The price of UIP is up 0.33% since last hour, down -11.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.00M. UIP has a circulating supply of 1.54B coins and a max supply of 3.00B UIP.

UnlimitedIP Stats

What is the market cap of UnlimitedIP?

The current market cap of UnlimitedIP is $510.27K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of UnlimitedIP?

Currently, 301.32M of UIP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.49K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.69%.

What is the current price of UnlimitedIP?

The price of 1 UnlimitedIP currently costs $0.0003.

How many UnlimitedIP are there?

The current circulating supply of UnlimitedIP is 1.54B. This is the total amount of UIP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of UnlimitedIP?

UnlimitedIP (UIP) currently ranks 606 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 510.27K

-11.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#606

24H Volume

$ 100.49K

Circulating Supply

1,500,000,000

