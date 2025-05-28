una

Unagi TokenUNA

Live Unagi Token price updates and the latest Unagi Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0227

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Unagi Token price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $104.31K. The table above accurately updates our UNA price in real time. The price of UNA is down -0.18% since last hour, down -2.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.52M. UNA has a circulating supply of 559.11M coins and a max supply of 990.63M UNA.

Unagi Token Stats

What is the market cap of Unagi Token?

The current market cap of Unagi Token is $12.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unagi Token?

Currently, 4.59M of UNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $104.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.98%.

What is the current price of Unagi Token?

The price of 1 Unagi Token currently costs $0.02.

How many Unagi Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Unagi Token is 559.11M. This is the total amount of UNA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unagi Token?

Unagi Token (UNA) currently ranks 1458 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.71M

-2.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1458

24H Volume

$ 104.31K

Circulating Supply

560,000,000

latest Unagi Token news