Unifi Protocol DAOUNFI
Live Unifi Protocol DAO price updates and the latest Unifi Protocol DAO news.
price
$1.32
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.76
24h high
$1.86
The live Unifi Protocol DAO price today is $1.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.13M. The table above accurately updates our UNFI price in real time. The price of UNFI is up 6.45% since last hour, up 66.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.20M. UNFI has a circulating supply of 7.89M coins and a max supply of 10.00M UNFI.
about Unifi Protocol DAO
What is Unifi Protocol DAO?
Unifi Protocol DAO Stats
What is the market cap of Unifi Protocol DAO?
The current market cap of Unifi Protocol DAO is $10.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Unifi Protocol DAO?
Currently, 43.28M of UNFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 66.98%.
What is the current price of Unifi Protocol DAO?
The price of 1 Unifi Protocol DAO currently costs $1.32.
How many Unifi Protocol DAO are there?
The current circulating supply of Unifi Protocol DAO is 7.89M. This is the total amount of UNFI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Unifi Protocol DAO?
Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.52M
66.98 %
#1742
$ 57.13M
7,900,000
