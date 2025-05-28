Unifi Protocol is a smart contract platform that provides multi-chain and interoperable building blocks for developers and teams to create their unique DeFi products across various blockchains. Not only does Unifi provide an array of blockchain options to budding DeFi product builders, the protocol also opens up multi-chain accessibility as DeFi products and their respective tokens can be traded and used across other chains that have Unifi functionalities. Originally built on Ethereum, Unifi has also launched on Binance Smart Chain, Harmony, Ontology, Tron, Avalanche, Polygon, IoTeX, and BitTorrent.