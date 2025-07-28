uniart

$0.0282

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live UNIART price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.16M. The table above accurately updates our UNIART price in real time. The price of UNIART is up 0.81% since last hour, up 11.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.16M. UNIART has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B UNIART.

UNIART Stats

What is the market cap of UNIART?

The current market cap of UNIART is $28.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of UNIART?

Currently, 1.11B of UNIART were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $31.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.72%.

What is the current price of UNIART?

The price of 1 UNIART currently costs $0.03.

How many UNIART are there?

The current circulating supply of UNIART is 1.00B. This is the total amount of UNIART that is available.

What is the relative popularity of UNIART?

UNIART (UNIART) currently ranks 1088 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.17M

11.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1088

24H Volume

$ 31.16M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

