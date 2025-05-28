unibtc

Universal BTCUNIBTC

Live Universal BTC price updates and the latest Universal BTC news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$106,043

$0

(0%)

24h low

$104,788.00

24h high

$107,989.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Universal BTC price today is $106,043.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $120.24K. The table above accurately updates our UNIBTC price in real time. The price of UNIBTC is up 0.02% since last hour, down -0.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $240.39M. UNIBTC has a circulating supply of 2.27K coins and a max supply of 2.27K UNIBTC.

Universal BTC Stats

What is the market cap of Universal BTC?

The current market cap of Universal BTC is $240.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Universal BTC?

Currently, 1.13 of UNIBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $120.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.95%.

What is the current price of Universal BTC?

The price of 1 Universal BTC currently costs $106,043.00.

How many Universal BTC are there?

The current circulating supply of Universal BTC is 2.27K. This is the total amount of UNIBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Universal BTC?

Universal BTC (UNIBTC) currently ranks 274 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 240.42M

-0.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#274

24H Volume

$ 120.24K

Circulating Supply

2,300

latest Universal BTC news