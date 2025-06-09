$3,056.41 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $2,905.54 24h high $3,099.54

The live Universal ETH price today is $3,056.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 224.06. The table above accurately updates our UNIETH price in real time. The price of UNIETH is up 0.37% since last hour, up 4.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 39.94M. UNIETH has a circulating supply of 13.07K coins and a max supply of 13.07K UNIETH .