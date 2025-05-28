unp

The live Unipoly price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.10M. The table above accurately updates our UNP price in real time. The price of UNP is down -0.01% since last hour, up 3.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $200.01M. UNP has a circulating supply of 279.23M coins and a max supply of 1.00B UNP.

The current market cap of Unipoly is $55.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 5.51M of UNP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.54%.

The price of 1 Unipoly currently costs $0.20.

The current circulating supply of Unipoly is 279.23M. This is the total amount of UNP that is available.

Unipoly (UNP) currently ranks 694 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

