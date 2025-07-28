Unit PumpUPUMP
Live Unit Pump price updates and the latest Unit Pump news.
price
$0.00323
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.003
The live Unit Pump price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.41M. The table above accurately updates our UPUMP price in real time. The price of UPUMP is up 3.84% since last hour, up 12.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.23B. UPUMP has a circulating supply of 31.90B coins and a max supply of 1.00T UPUMP.
Unit Pump Stats
What is the market cap of Unit Pump?
The current market cap of Unit Pump is $101.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Unit Pump?
Currently, 1.98B of UPUMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.24%.
What is the current price of Unit Pump?
The price of 1 Unit Pump currently costs $0.003.
How many Unit Pump are there?
The current circulating supply of Unit Pump is 31.90B. This is the total amount of UPUMP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Unit Pump?
Unit Pump (UPUMP) currently ranks 487 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 101.99M
12.24 %
#487
$ 6.41M
32,000,000,000
