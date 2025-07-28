$0.00323 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.003 24h high $0.003

The live Unit Pump price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.41M. The table above accurately updates our UPUMP price in real time. The price of UPUMP is up 3.84% since last hour, up 12.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 3.23B. UPUMP has a circulating supply of 31.90B coins and a max supply of 1.00T UPUMP .