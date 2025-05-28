uqc

$3.01

$2.93

$3.09

The live Uquid Coin price today is $3.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $261.37K. The table above accurately updates our UQC price in real time. The price of UQC is up 0.01% since last hour, down -2.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $120.40M. UQC has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 40.00M UQC.

What is the market cap of Uquid Coin?

The current market cap of Uquid Coin is $30.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Uquid Coin?

Currently, 86.83K of UQC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $261.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.22%.

What is the current price of Uquid Coin?

The price of 1 Uquid Coin currently costs $3.01.

How many Uquid Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Uquid Coin is 10.00M. This is the total amount of UQC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Uquid Coin?

Uquid Coin (UQC) currently ranks 980 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 30.12M

-2.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#980

24H Volume

$ 261.37K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

