$0.128
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.09
24h high
$0.15
The live Uranus price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.63M. The table above accurately updates our URANUS price in real time. The price of URANUS is down -6.24% since last hour, up 13.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.79M. URANUS has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M URANUS.
Uranus Stats
What is the market cap of Uranus?
The current market cap of Uranus is $12.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Uranus?
Currently, 67.45M of URANUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.63M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.13%.
What is the current price of Uranus?
The price of 1 Uranus currently costs $0.13.
How many Uranus are there?
The current circulating supply of Uranus is 100.00M. This is the total amount of URANUS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Uranus?
Uranus (URANUS) currently ranks 1553 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 12.84M
13.13 %
#1553
$ 8.63M
100,000,000
