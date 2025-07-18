$0.128 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.09 24h high $0.15

The live Uranus price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.63M. The table above accurately updates our URANUS price in real time. The price of URANUS is down -6.24% since last hour, up 13.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 12.79M. URANUS has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M URANUS .