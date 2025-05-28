urus

$7.02

$0

(0%)

24h low

$6.87

24h high

$8.11

The live Aurox price today is $7.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $153.38K. The table above accurately updates our URUS price in real time. The price of URUS is down -2.21% since last hour, down -10.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.02M. URUS has a circulating supply of 465.47K coins and a max supply of 1.00M URUS.

Aurox Stats

What is the market cap of Aurox?

The current market cap of Aurox is $3.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aurox?

Currently, 21.85K of URUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $153.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.25%.

What is the current price of Aurox?

The price of 1 Aurox currently costs $7.02.

How many Aurox are there?

The current circulating supply of Aurox is 465.47K. This is the total amount of URUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aurox?

Aurox (URUS) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.72M

-10.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 153.38K

Circulating Supply

470,000

