$0.00000079

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000008

24h high

$0.000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live American Coin price today is $0.0000008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $930.26K. The table above accurately updates our USA price in real time. The price of USA is down -21.83% since last hour, down -27.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.18M. USA has a circulating supply of 11.63T coins and a max supply of 11.63T USA.

American Coin Stats

What is the market cap of American Coin?

The current market cap of American Coin is $9.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of American Coin?

Currently, 1.18T of USA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $930.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -27.25%.

What is the current price of American Coin?

The price of 1 American Coin currently costs $0.0000008.

How many American Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of American Coin is 11.63T. This is the total amount of USA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of American Coin?

American Coin (USA) currently ranks 1515 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.18M

-27.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1515

24H Volume

$ 930.26K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000,000,000

