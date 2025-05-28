usd3

$1.05

The live Web 3 Dollar price today is $1.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $167.16K. The table above accurately updates our USD3 price in real time. The price of USD3 is up 0.00% since last hour, up 0.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.33M. USD3 has a circulating supply of 46.84M coins and a max supply of 46.84M USD3.

What is the market cap of Web 3 Dollar?

The current market cap of Web 3 Dollar is $49.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Web 3 Dollar?

Currently, 158.75K of USD3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $167.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.16%.

What is the current price of Web 3 Dollar?

The price of 1 Web 3 Dollar currently costs $1.05.

How many Web 3 Dollar are there?

The current circulating supply of Web 3 Dollar is 46.84M. This is the total amount of USD3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Web 3 Dollar?

Web 3 Dollar (USD3) currently ranks 712 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 49.32M

0.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#712

24H Volume

$ 167.16K

Circulating Supply

47,000,000

