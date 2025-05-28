usda

$0.998

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live USDa price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $550.37K. The table above accurately updates our USDA price in real time. The price of USDA is down -0.08% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $201.56M. USDA has a circulating supply of 201.93M coins and a max supply of 201.93M USDA.

USDa Stats

What is the market cap of USDa?

The current market cap of USDa is $201.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDa?

Currently, 551.37K of USDA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $550.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of USDa?

The price of 1 USDa currently costs $1.00.

How many USDa are there?

The current circulating supply of USDa is 201.93M. This is the total amount of USDA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USDa?

USDa (USDA) currently ranks 315 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 201.56M

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#315

24H Volume

$ 550.37K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

