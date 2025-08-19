USDaiUSDAI
The live USDai price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107.35K. The table above accurately updates our USDAI price in real time. The price of USDAI is down -0.63% since last hour, down -1.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $51.06M. USDAI has a circulating supply of 51.73M coins and a max supply of 51.73M USDAI.
USDai Stats
What is the market cap of USDai?
The current market cap of USDai is $51.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of USDai?
Currently, 108.74K of USDAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $107.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.34%.
What is the current price of USDai?
The price of 1 USDai currently costs $0.99.
How many USDai are there?
The current circulating supply of USDai is 51.73M. This is the total amount of USDAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of USDai?
USDai (USDAI) currently ranks 785 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
