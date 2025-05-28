Bridged USDC (Base)USDBC
Live Bridged USDC (Base) price updates and the latest Bridged USDC (Base) news.
price
sponsored by
$1
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.98
24h high
$1.01
The live Bridged USDC (Base) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.37M. The table above accurately updates our USDBC price in real time. The price of USDBC is up 0.15% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.09M. USDBC has a circulating supply of 14.06M coins and a max supply of 14.06M USDBC.
Bridged USDC (Base) Stats
What is the market cap of Bridged USDC (Base)?
The current market cap of Bridged USDC (Base) is $14.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Bridged USDC (Base)?
Currently, 7.35M of USDBC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.
What is the current price of Bridged USDC (Base)?
The price of 1 Bridged USDC (Base) currently costs $1.00.
How many Bridged USDC (Base) are there?
The current circulating supply of Bridged USDC (Base) is 14.06M. This is the total amount of USDBC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Bridged USDC (Base)?
Bridged USDC (Base) (USDBC) currently ranks 1401 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.09M
0.01 %
#1401
$ 7.37M
14,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/