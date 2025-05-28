usdbc

Bridged USDC (Base)USDBC

Live Bridged USDC (Base) price updates and the latest Bridged USDC (Base) news.

price

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.98

24h high

$1.01

The live Bridged USDC (Base) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.37M. The table above accurately updates our USDBC price in real time. The price of USDBC is up 0.15% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.09M. USDBC has a circulating supply of 14.06M coins and a max supply of 14.06M USDBC.

Bridged USDC (Base) Stats

What is the market cap of Bridged USDC (Base)?

The current market cap of Bridged USDC (Base) is $14.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bridged USDC (Base)?

Currently, 7.35M of USDBC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of Bridged USDC (Base)?

The price of 1 Bridged USDC (Base) currently costs $1.00.

How many Bridged USDC (Base) are there?

The current circulating supply of Bridged USDC (Base) is 14.06M. This is the total amount of USDBC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bridged USDC (Base)?

Bridged USDC (Base) (USDBC) currently ranks 1401 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 14.09M

0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1401

24H Volume

$ 7.37M

Circulating Supply

14,000,000

