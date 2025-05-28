usde

Ethena USDeUSDE

Live Ethena USDe price updates and the latest Ethena USDe news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ethena USDe price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $242.19M. The table above accurately updates our USDE price in real time. The price of USDE is down -0.03% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.22B. USDE has a circulating supply of 5.22B coins and a max supply of 5.22B USDE.

Ethena USDe Stats

What is the market cap of Ethena USDe?

The current market cap of Ethena USDe is $5.22B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ethena USDe?

Currently, 242.19M of USDE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $242.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.

What is the current price of Ethena USDe?

The price of 1 Ethena USDe currently costs $1.00.

How many Ethena USDe are there?

The current circulating supply of Ethena USDe is 5.22B. This is the total amount of USDE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ethena USDe?

Ethena USDe (USDE) currently ranks 33 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.22B

-0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#33

24H Volume

$ 242.19M

Circulating Supply

5,200,000,000

latest Ethena USDe news