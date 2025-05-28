usdf

The live Falcon USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.15M. The table above accurately updates our USDF price in real time. The price of USDF is up 0.01% since last hour, up 0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $385.98M. USDF has a circulating supply of 385.98M coins and a max supply of 385.98M USDF.

Falcon USD Stats

What is the market cap of Falcon USD?

The current market cap of Falcon USD is $386.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Falcon USD?

Currently, 3.15M of USDF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.03%.

What is the current price of Falcon USD?

The price of 1 Falcon USD currently costs $1.00.

How many Falcon USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Falcon USD is 385.98M. This is the total amount of USDF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Falcon USD?

Falcon USD (USDF) currently ranks 204 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

