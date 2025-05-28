usdg

The live Global Dollar price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.96M. The table above accurately updates our USDG price in real time. The price of USDG is up 0.01% since last hour, up 0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $285.84M. USDG has a circulating supply of 285.90M coins and a max supply of 285.90M USDG.

Global Dollar Stats

What is the market cap of Global Dollar?

The current market cap of Global Dollar is $285.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Global Dollar?

Currently, 3.96M of USDG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.96M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of Global Dollar?

The price of 1 Global Dollar currently costs $1.00.

How many Global Dollar are there?

The current circulating supply of Global Dollar is 285.90M. This is the total amount of USDG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Global Dollar?

Global Dollar (USDG) currently ranks 249 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 285.84M

0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#249

24H Volume

$ 3.96M

Circulating Supply

290,000,000

