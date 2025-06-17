usdo

The live OpenEden OpenDollar price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.63K. The table above accurately updates our USDO price in real time. The price of USDO is up 0.08% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $284.75M. USDO has a circulating supply of 284.75M coins and a max supply of 284.75M USDO.

OpenEden OpenDollar Stats

What is the market cap of OpenEden OpenDollar?

The current market cap of OpenEden OpenDollar is $284.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OpenEden OpenDollar?

Currently, 66.63K of USDO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $66.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of OpenEden OpenDollar?

The price of 1 OpenEden OpenDollar currently costs $1.00.

How many OpenEden OpenDollar are there?

The current circulating supply of OpenEden OpenDollar is 284.75M. This is the total amount of USDO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OpenEden OpenDollar?

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) currently ranks 233 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 284.78M

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#233

24H Volume

$ 66.63K

Circulating Supply

280,000,000

