usdp

Pax DollarUSDP

Live Pax Dollar price updates and the latest Pax Dollar news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pax Dollar price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.96M. The table above accurately updates our USDP price in real time. The price of USDP is up 0.19% since last hour, up 0.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $457.72M. USDP has a circulating supply of 457.26M coins and a max supply of 457.26M USDP.

Pax Dollar Stats

What is the market cap of Pax Dollar?

The current market cap of Pax Dollar is $458.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pax Dollar?

Currently, 8.95M of USDP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.96M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.18%.

What is the current price of Pax Dollar?

The price of 1 Pax Dollar currently costs $1.00.

How many Pax Dollar are there?

The current circulating supply of Pax Dollar is 457.26M. This is the total amount of USDP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pax Dollar?

Pax Dollar (USDP) currently ranks 108 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 458.22M

0.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#108

24H Volume

$ 8.96M

Circulating Supply

460,000,000

latest Pax Dollar news