The live StablR USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.05M. The table above accurately updates our USDR price in real time. The price of USDR is up 0.00% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.90M. USDR has a circulating supply of 5.90M coins and a max supply of 5.90M USDR.
StablR USD Stats
What is the market cap of StablR USD?
The current market cap of StablR USD is $7.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of StablR USD?
Currently, 50.07M of USDR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.
What is the current price of StablR USD?
The price of 1 StablR USD currently costs $1.00.
How many StablR USD are there?
The current circulating supply of StablR USD is 5.90M. This is the total amount of USDR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of StablR USD?
StablR USD (USDR) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
