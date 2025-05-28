usdt.e

Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge)USDT.E

Live Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) price updates and the latest Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) news.

price

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $307.02K. The table above accurately updates our USDT.E price in real time. The price of USDT.E is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $30.13M. USDT.E has a circulating supply of 30.13M coins and a max supply of 30.13M USDT.E.

Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) Stats

What is the market cap of Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge)?

The current market cap of Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) is $30.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge)?

Currently, 307.02K of USDT.E were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $307.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge)?

The price of 1 Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) currently costs $1.00.

How many Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) are there?

The current circulating supply of Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) is 30.13M. This is the total amount of USDT.E that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge)?

Bridged Tether (Rainbow Bridge) (USDT.E) currently ranks 978 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.14M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#978

24H Volume

$ 307.02K

Circulating Supply

30,000,000

