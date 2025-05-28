usdte

Bridged Tether (Avalanche)USDTE

Live Bridged Tether (Avalanche) price updates and the latest Bridged Tether (Avalanche) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bridged Tether (Avalanche) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $389.83K. The table above accurately updates our USDTE price in real time. The price of USDTE is down -0.04% since last hour, up 0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.82M. USDTE has a circulating supply of 17.80M coins and a max supply of 17.80M USDTE.

Bridged Tether (Avalanche) Stats

What is the market cap of Bridged Tether (Avalanche)?

The current market cap of Bridged Tether (Avalanche) is $17.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bridged Tether (Avalanche)?

Currently, 389.44K of USDTE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $389.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.03%.

What is the current price of Bridged Tether (Avalanche)?

The price of 1 Bridged Tether (Avalanche) currently costs $1.00.

How many Bridged Tether (Avalanche) are there?

The current circulating supply of Bridged Tether (Avalanche) is 17.80M. This is the total amount of USDTE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bridged Tether (Avalanche)?

Bridged Tether (Avalanche) (USDTE) currently ranks 1255 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.81M

0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1255

24H Volume

$ 389.83K

Circulating Supply

18,000,000

latest Bridged Tether (Avalanche) news