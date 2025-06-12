usduc

$0.00841

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

The live Unstable Coin price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.51M. The table above accurately updates our USDUC price in real time. The price of USDUC is up 3.45% since last hour, up 23.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.41M. USDUC has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M USDUC.

Unstable Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Unstable Coin?

The current market cap of Unstable Coin is $8.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unstable Coin?

Currently, 774.14M of USDUC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.02%.

What is the current price of Unstable Coin?

The price of 1 Unstable Coin currently costs $0.008.

How many Unstable Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Unstable Coin is 999.99M. This is the total amount of USDUC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unstable Coin?

Unstable Coin (USDUC) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.14M

23.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 6.51M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

