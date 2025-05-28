usdv

$0.998

The live Verified USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.69M. The table above accurately updates our USDV price in real time. The price of USDV is up 0.00% since last hour, up 0.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.52M. USDV has a circulating supply of 17.61M coins and a max supply of 1.52M USDV.

Verified USD Stats

What is the market cap of Verified USD?

The current market cap of Verified USD is $17.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Verified USD?

Currently, 1.70M of USDV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.13%.

What is the current price of Verified USD?

The price of 1 Verified USD currently costs $1.00.

How many Verified USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Verified USD is 17.61M. This is the total amount of USDV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Verified USD?

Verified USD (USDV) currently ranks 1054 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 17.57M

0.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#1054

24H Volume

$ 1.69M

Circulating Supply

18,000,000

