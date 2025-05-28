usdx

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

The live Stables Labs USDX price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $817.64K. The table above accurately updates our USDX price in real time. The price of USDX is up 0.00% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $670.54M. USDX has a circulating supply of 670.57M coins and a max supply of 670.57M USDX.

Stables Labs USDX Stats

What is the market cap of Stables Labs USDX?

The current market cap of Stables Labs USDX is $670.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stables Labs USDX?

Currently, 817.67K of USDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $817.64K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Stables Labs USDX?

The price of 1 Stables Labs USDX currently costs $1.00.

How many Stables Labs USDX are there?

The current circulating supply of Stables Labs USDX is 670.57M. This is the total amount of USDX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stables Labs USDX?

Stables Labs USDX (USDX) currently ranks 137 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 670.50M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#137

24H Volume

$ 817.64K

Circulating Supply

670,000,000

