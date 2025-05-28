usdy

Ondo US Dollar YieldUSDY

Live Ondo US Dollar Yield price updates and the latest Ondo US Dollar Yield news.

price

$1.09

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.07

24h high

$1.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ondo US Dollar Yield price today is $1.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.03M. The table above accurately updates our USDY price in real time. The price of USDY is down -0.12% since last hour, down -0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $634.04M. USDY has a circulating supply of 535.46M coins and a max supply of 581.68M USDY.

Ondo US Dollar Yield Stats

What is the market cap of Ondo US Dollar Yield?

The current market cap of Ondo US Dollar Yield is $583.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ondo US Dollar Yield?

Currently, 1.86M of USDY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.07%.

What is the current price of Ondo US Dollar Yield?

The price of 1 Ondo US Dollar Yield currently costs $1.09.

How many Ondo US Dollar Yield are there?

The current circulating supply of Ondo US Dollar Yield is 535.46M. This is the total amount of USDY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ondo US Dollar Yield?

Ondo US Dollar Yield (USDY) currently ranks 148 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 583.41M

-0.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#148

24H Volume

$ 2.03M

Circulating Supply

540,000,000

