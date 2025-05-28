usdz

Anzen USDzUSDZ

Live Anzen USDz price updates and the latest Anzen USDz news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.992

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Anzen USDz price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $188.09K. The table above accurately updates our USDZ price in real time. The price of USDZ is up 0.05% since last hour, up 0.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $122.67M. USDZ has a circulating supply of 123.59M coins and a max supply of 123.59M USDZ.

Anzen USDz Stats

What is the market cap of Anzen USDz?

The current market cap of Anzen USDz is $122.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Anzen USDz?

Currently, 189.51K of USDZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $188.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.05%.

What is the current price of Anzen USDz?

The price of 1 Anzen USDz currently costs $0.99.

How many Anzen USDz are there?

The current circulating supply of Anzen USDz is 123.59M. This is the total amount of USDZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Anzen USDz?

Anzen USDz (USDZ) currently ranks 429 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 122.65M

0.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#429

24H Volume

$ 188.09K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

latest Anzen USDz news